UK police get help from 9-11 experts in London fire recovery

London police trying to identify victims of the fire at the Grenfell Tower apartment building have sought help from experts who worked on the recovery of victims following the Sept. 11 attacks.

Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner Craig Mackey said the "extraordinary size" of the crime scene made it necessary to call upon experts who worked on the aftermath of the collapse of the World Trade Center in New York.

Mackey said Thursday that Scotland Yard called on their American counterparts because of their experience in a "comparable" operation.