UK police get help from 9-11 experts in London fire recovery

People protest ahead of a meeting of Kensington and Chelsea Council at Kensington Town Hall in west London, Wednesday July 19, 2017, the local authority in control of response to the recent Grenfell Tower fire. The fire at the Grenfell Tower residential bloc left dozens dead. (Ben Stevens/PA via AP)

London police trying to identify victims of the fire at the Grenfell Tower apartment building have sought help from experts who worked on the recovery of victims following the Sept. 11 attacks.

Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner Craig Mackey said the "extraordinary size" of the crime scene made it necessary to call upon experts who worked on the aftermath of the collapse of the World Trade Center in New York.

Mackey said Thursday that Scotland Yard called on their American counterparts because of their experience in a "comparable" operation.

At least 80 people died in the blaze in the 24-story building in West London. The fire was sparked by a refrigerator in an apartment, but exterior cladding has been blamed for the quick spread of the flames.

