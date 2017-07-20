UN ambassador testifies he didn't know what 'bribe' meant

NEW YORK — A suspended United Nations diplomat has provided a glimpse of the seedier side of diplomacy during a week of testimony at a U.N. bribery trial.

Francis Lorenzo stepped off the witness stand Wednesday for the last time after testifying against Chinese billionaire Ng Lap Seng (ihng lap sihng).

The 69-year-old Ng has pleaded not guilty to charges that he paid bribes to Lorenzo and a former top U.N. official to try to win support to build a U.N. conference centre in China.

Lorenzo testified Ng paid him $50,000 a month at times to push the ambitious multibillion-dollar project along.

Defence lawyer Tai Park asked Lorenzo why he never referred to money from Ng as bribes in dozens of meetings with prosecutors.