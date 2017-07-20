News / World

UN rights chief says China must allow Liu Xia to move freely

In this Saturday, July 15, 2017 file photo, a rosary hangs over the portrait of the late Chinese Nobel Peace laureate Liu Xiaobo is displayed outside the Chinese liaison office in Hong Kong. China cremated the body of imprisoned Nobel Peace Prize laureate Liu Xiaobo, who died this week after a battle with liver cancer amid international criticism of Beijing for not letting him travel abroad as he had wished. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu, File)

In this Saturday, July 15, 2017 file photo, a rosary hangs over the portrait of the late Chinese Nobel Peace laureate Liu Xiaobo is displayed outside the Chinese liaison office in Hong Kong. China cremated the body of imprisoned Nobel Peace Prize laureate Liu Xiaobo, who died this week after a battle with liver cancer amid international criticism of Beijing for not letting him travel abroad as he had wished. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu, File)

The U.N. human rights chief says he intends to keep pressuring China to allow the wife of the late Nobel Peace Prize laureate Liu Xiaobo to move freely and leave the country if she wants to go elsewhere.

Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein told a group of reporters Thursday that he intends to meet with Chinese officials when he returns to work in Geneva to try to ensure that Liu Xia has freedom of movement.

Liu died of liver cancer on July 27 while serving an 11-year sentence on charges of incitement to subvert government power. The current whereabouts of Liu Xia, an accomplished poet, are unknown.

She was never charged, but has been kept guarded and largely isolated in the apartment they shared in Beijing for more than seven years.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular