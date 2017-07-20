US praises Sudan on counterterrorism despite blacklist

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration is praising Sudan for improving its counterterrorism record despite keeping it on a blacklist of countries that sponsor terrorism.

Just a day after once again labelling Sudan a "state sponsor of terrorism" in its annual terrorism report, the State Department on Thursday welcomed Sudan's recent announcement that it remains committed to a positive dialogue with the U.S. on fighting terror.

Spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in a statement that Sudan had taken steps to address the threat of terrorism and expressed a willingness to work with the United States and others on the matter.