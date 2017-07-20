US seeks Syrian solution, but Assad doesn't have to go first
A
A
Share via Email
ASPEN, Colo. — President Donald Trump's counterterrorism adviser says the U.S. is seeking a political resolution to the crisis in Syria and will not insist that President Bashar Assad be ousted first.
Tom Bossert says a military-imposed solution would not fill a void in leadership in the war-torn nation.
Bossert does say that leaving Assad in control does not offer the best hope for a peaceful Syria, however.
Bossert's comments come after a report in The Washington Post that Trump has decided to halt the CIA's years-long covert program to arm and train moderate Syrian rebels battling the Assad government. The program was begun by the Obama administration to put pressure on Assad to relinquish power.
Most Popular
-
Syracuse teen who lost his car after Metallica concert says it has been found
-
Developers asked to pay 25 per cent more to build in Vancouver
-
'It’s going to take time for wounds to heal:' Groups join Queer Arabs in boycott of Halifax Pride
-
TTC worker compensated for lost wages after being arrested, suspended