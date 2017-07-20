Venezuela diplomat says he resigned to protest Maduro acts
Venezuelan diplomat Isaias Medina says he resigned because of the systematic persecution of civilians, "state terrorism" and violations of the constitution by President Nicolas Maduro's government.
Medina, an international lawyer who was a minister
"This is a failed state," he said in an interview Thursday night with The Associated Press. "This is a fugitive government and a complete dictatorship ... Maduro does not have the right to be in that office."
Medina said he worked as a lawyer and environmental activist and had been a diplomat for about two years and four months, working at the United Nations on legal and environmental issues.
