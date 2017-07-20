What to drive on Mars? Rover to be displayed at DC museum
WASHINGTON — The type of vehicle that could explore the surface of Mars is going on display in Washington.
The National Air and Space Museum is featuring the Mars rover concept vehicle on Friday and Saturday. Friday is the museum's annual "Mars Day!" celebration.
The museum says the rover weighs 5,500 pounds (2495 kilograms) and is nearly 11 feet (3
The Washington Post reports the rover can separate in the middle, with the front end working as a scout vehicle and the rear end working as a laboratory. It runs on an electric motor fueled by solar panels and battery power.
