4 injured as helicopter crash-lands on Los Angeles street
LOS ANGELES — A small helicopter has crash-landed on a Los Angeles street, injuring four people on board.
The Fire Department says the helicopter landed shortly after noon Friday in a
The Robinson 44 aircraft, which appears to have pontoons, did not catch fire and nobody on the ground was hurt.
Fire officials say four people from the helicopter had what appear to be non-life threatening injuries.
