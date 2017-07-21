4 killed during opposition-led strike in Venezuela

CARACAS, Venezuela — Venezuela's chief prosecutor says a 15-year-old boy and a 34-year-old man are the latest victims killed during anti-government demonstrations, bringing the number killed during a 24-hour nationwide strike to four.

Authorities say the teenager was killed during a protest Thursday in Zulia while Eury Hurtado was shot four times at a demonstration in Los Teques, a hotspot for opposition protests about 20 miles (30 kilometres ) outside Caracas.

The teen's name and cause of death were not released.

Authorities had previously announced the deaths of two other men during the strike.