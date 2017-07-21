4 Puerto Rico police officers indicted in corruption case

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Four former or current Puerto Rico police officers have been indicted on allegations they stole more than five kilograms of cocaine from a man and then sold the drugs for profit.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said Friday that the suspects brandished their weapons and told the man they had a search warrant as they arrived at his house in an official vehicle and an unmarked one. Authorities said the man's family witnessed the 2013 incident.

Three of the suspects are former officers and one of them was still working for the police department's drug and narcotics division. The FBI arrested him Friday at his house.