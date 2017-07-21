Judge refuses to reinstate Trump sanctuary cities order
SAN FRANCISCO — A federal judge has refused to reinstate President Donald Trump's executive order to cut funding from cities that limit
U.S. District Court Judge William Orrick in San Francisco made the ruling Thursday.
The U.S. Department of Justice had asked Orrick to reverse his own injunction in April against Trump's executive order. The injunction was issued in response to lawsuits by San Francisco and Santa Clara County.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions wrote a memo in May saying the executive order should be applied narrowly to a small number of grants and to very specific violations of immigration law.
The Justice Department said the memo negated the need for Orrick's injunction.
Orrick said he found this unconvincing because Sessions could reverse himself at any moment.
