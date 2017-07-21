Beijing says no to Justin Bieber over past 'bad behaviour'
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
BEIJING — China's capital says it won't be inviting Justin Bieber to perform in the country because of his past "bad
In response to a question from a purported fan on its web page, the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture said it was acting in the interest of imposing standards and order and "cleaning up" the domestic performance market.
It said Bieber's "bad
Bieber performed in Beijing, Shanghai and the eastern city of Dalian in 2013.
"Justin Bieber is a young foreign singer who is talented at singing but also controversial," the bureau said.
"Therefore, it's not appropriate to bring in artists who show bad
Bieber, 23, has had numerous run-ins with police around the world. During his 2013 visit to China he drew criticism when pictures showed him being carried up the Great Wall of China by a pair of bodyguards.
Bieber's "Purpose World Tour" wraps up in Asia in September with performances in Tokyo, the semiautonomous Chinese territory of Hong Kong, the Philippines, Singapore and Indonesia.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'Infringing on rescue:' Police in Nova Scotia say drone interfered with emergency scene
-
Severe thunderstorm watch in place for parts of Nova Scotia, including Halifax area
-
More buses, less parking for Halifax street has business association bitter
-
Seven-year-old girl struck by farm tractor dies in Halifax hospital