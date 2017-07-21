Burundi leader urges nearly 250,000 refugees to return home
DODOMA, Tanzania — Burundi's president is urging the nearly quarter-million Burundians sheltering in Tanzania to return home, saying the country is now peaceful.
The United Nations says more than 500 people have been killed in violence around Nkurunziza's ultimately successful decision in 2015 to seek a disputed third term. Rights groups and the U.N. say the violence continues.
Nkurunziza made the remarks in a meeting Thursday with Tanzanian President John Magufuli. A statement from Tanzania's presidency says Magufuli wants Burundian refugees "to voluntarily return home."
Tanzania's interior ministry says about 247,000 Burundians are in refugee camps in the Kigoma region.