California firefighter brings nearly dead dog back to life
A
A
Share via Email
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — A California fire department says a little white dog named Jack is recovering after a firefighter rescued him from a burning home and brought him back to life.
In a video posted to the Bakersfield Fire Department's
Using a pet oxygen mask donated to the department by a local Girl Scout troop, Smith and his partners slowly bring Jack back to life.
By the end of the video, Jack is sitting up, alert and looking around, though panting heavily.
The department says Jack suffered respiratory tract injuries and burns to his feet. But he was doing well on Friday after receiving extensive oxygen therapy.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
-
'Infringing on rescue:' Police in Nova Scotia say drone interfered with emergency scene
-
More buses, less parking for Halifax street has business association bitter
-
Severe thunderstorm watch in place for parts of Nova Scotia, including Halifax area