California Islamic centre mailed Qur’an submerged in lard
A
A
Share via Email
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police are investigating the mailing of a
The Sacramento chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations received the package in June, and it follows two other incidents of defaced Qurans at nearby mosques last month. The
Sacramento police are investigating the lard mailing as a "hate activity," but do not expect to file charges because the activity does not rise to a criminal level, Officer Linda Matthew said Friday. An incident rises to the level of a hate crime if it involved some type of illegal action, such as vandalism, Matthew said.
"It's deplorable
The package was sent from a shipping
Police have notified terrorist threat assessment agencies in Sacramento and the Houston area about the incident, she said.
The incident is part of a larger trend in hate crimes and incidents happening across the county, said Katelyn Costa, the programs and administrative
"We're more disappointed that people aren't taking the time to learn and understand," she said.
Two other incidents involving defaced Qurans were reported at nearby mosques last month. A singed
In April, 30-year-old Lauren Kirk-Coehlo was sentenced to five years of probation after she pleaded guilty to a felony hate crime for breaking windows at the Davis mosque and leaving strips of bacon on the handles at the entrance.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'Infringing on rescue:' Police in Nova Scotia say drone interfered with emergency scene
-
More buses, less parking for Halifax street has business association bitter
-
Severe thunderstorm watch in place for parts of Nova Scotia, including Halifax area
-
Legal Matters: What to do if a home price drops before the closing date