College student from Dominican Republic killed in NY crash

CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. — Officials at a central New York college have identified a student from the Dominican Republic as one of two people killed when a taxi van crashed.

Tompkins Cortland Community College officials say second-year student Roberto Eduardo Mata Lopez was killed when a taxi he and seven other students were riding in crashed Thursday.

The Cortland County Sheriff's Office says two people were killed, including the driver. Deputies haven't released the victims' names.

Police say the van veered off a road in Cortlandville and hit a utility pole and a tree.

The seven other students were injured and sent to hospitals in Syracuse and Cortland. College officials say four have been released; the other three remain hospitalized.