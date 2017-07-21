Court upholds prison sentence for Curacao's former leader

WILLEMSTAD, Curaçao — An appeals court in the Dutch Caribbean island of Curacao has upheld the sentence of a former prime minister found guilty of corruption.

Gerrit Schotte faces three years in prison and is barred from running for office for five years. His attorney appealed Friday's sentencing to a higher court in the Netherlands.

Schotte had been found guilty on charges including forgery and money laundering in a case where prosecutors said he received money in exchange for political favours . His longtime girlfriend also has been sentenced in the case.