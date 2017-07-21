Critically ill baby Charlie Gard's parents back in court

LONDON — The parents of critically ill baby Charlie Gard are back in court in Britain in their bid to be allowed to have him undergo an experimental treatment.

The pre-hearing Friday at London's High Court will go over logistics for full-day hearings planned next week.

Earlier this week, meetings were held with Charlie's mother, Connie Yates, along with doctors treating Charlie at Great Ormond Street Hospital and American expert Dr. Michio Hirano.

Charlie has undergone brain scans since the court last met, an attempt to determine whether he has irreversible brain damage.

The pre-hearing is the latest chapter in the monthslong battle to give Charlie experimental treatment designed by Hirano. Previous courts have ruled it would not help and would cause Charlie to suffer. It's not clear how much longer he would live without the treatment.