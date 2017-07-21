Ex-Mexican drug cartel leader gets 30 years in US prison

LAREDO, Texas — Prosecutors say a former high-ranking member of the Zetas cartel in Mexico must serve 30 years in a U.S. prison and forfeit $10 million for his drug-related crimes.

Ivan Velasquez-Caballero of Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, was sentenced Friday by a federal judge in Laredo, Texas. Officials say the 47-year-old Velasquez-Caballero is expected to face deportation following his release from prison.

Velasquez-Caballero, known in Mexico as "El Taliban," agreed to plead guilty in 2014 to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances and conspiracy to launder monetary instruments.