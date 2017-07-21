Father of slain NJ girl pleads for visa to attend funeral
KEANSBURG, N.J. — The father of a slain New Jersey girl is pleading with President Donald Trump to allow him and the girl's sister to attend the 11-year-old's funeral on Monday.
Kenroy Smith tells the Asbury Park Press (http://on.app.com/2uMoPHN ) the visa application for AbbieGail Smith's sister to leave Jamaica was denied and his remains in limbo. He was deported from the U.S. on a drug charge 16 years ago.
Kennish Smith says she wasn't given a reason why her temporary visa application was rejected on Wednesday.
The State Department says it is prohibited by law from disclosing details about individual visa cases.
An 18-year-old
