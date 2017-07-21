Fish chews on 11-year-old girl's foot, causes bone-deep cuts
A
A
Share via Email
DULUTH, Minn. — An 11-year-old girl suffered bone-deep lacerations when what was probably a fish chewed on her foot and ankle as she cooled off in a northeastern Minnesota lake.
Maren Kesselhon suffered nine deep cuts and tendon damage Wednesday when she jumped off a paddleboard on Island Lake, near Duluth, about 150 miles (240
Maren tells WDIO-TV (http://bit.ly/2uizN4r ) that she could feel her foot was inside a fish's mouth and kicked at it with her other foot to free herself. The doctors who treated Maren say the razor-sharp cuts probably were caused by a muskie, which inhabit Island Lake.
A Duluth fisherman caught and released a 47-inch (120-
___
This story has been corrected to show the father's name is Ryan Kesselhon, not Kesselhorn.
___
Information from: WDIO-TV, http://www.wdio.com
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Legal Matters: What to do if a home price drops before the closing date
-
'Infringing on rescue:' Police in Nova Scotia say drone interfered with emergency scene
-
A 'potentially fatal' tapeworm has been discovered in Alberta: University of Alberta
-
Seven-year-old girl struck by farm tractor dies in Halifax hospital