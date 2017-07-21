Fish chews on 11-year-old girl's foot, causes bone-deep cuts

DULUTH, Minn. — An 11-year-old girl suffered bone-deep lacerations when what was probably a fish chewed on her foot and ankle as she cooled off in a northeastern Minnesota lake.

Maren Kesselhon suffered nine deep cuts and tendon damage Wednesday when she jumped off a paddleboard on Island Lake, near Duluth, about 150 miles (240 kilometres ) northeast of Minneapolis.

Maren tells WDIO-TV (http://bit.ly/2uizN4r ) that she could feel her foot was inside a fish's mouth and kicked at it with her other foot to free herself. The doctors who treated Maren say the razor-sharp cuts probably were caused by a muskie, which inhabit Island Lake.

A Duluth fisherman caught and released a 47-inch (120- centimetre ) long muskie in the lake Wednesday.

This story has been corrected to show the father's name is Ryan Kesselhon, not Kesselhorn.

