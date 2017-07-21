Flags from Israel and Ghana pulled down and burned outside Saskatchewan church

HUMBOLDT, Sask. — RCMP in Humboldt, Sask., are investigating after someone pulled down the flags of Israel and Ghana from the Living Worlds Church on the town's main street.

Mounties say they believe it happened either Sunday night or Monday.

Araba Quaye, administrator of the church, says the vandalism was discovered while members of the congregration were passing the church property.

They noticed a couple of flags had been burned and left in a small heap at the bottom of the stairway leading to the entrance of the church.

Quaye says the American flag was also found missing around the first week of June, but church officials didn't think it was worth reporting to police until the Israeli and Ghanaian flags were torched.

Quaye says the flags will be replaced as soon as possible.

"The different national flags represent some of the nations of the world that were worshipping and praising the Lord that the senior pastor had seen in a dream many years ago," Quaye says.