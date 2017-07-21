'Flashy' Florida boy caught 4 times in 6 weeks for car theft

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A 10-year-old Florida boy described by police as "flashy" cut off his ankle monitor the day after being charged with stealing a car and stole another one.

Police say it was his fourth arrest for car theft in six weeks.

Daytona Beach police Sgt. Tim Ehrenkaufer tells The Daytona Beach News-Journal investigators have noticed a brashness that's not common in children that young.

Ehrenkaufer says the boy has a "look-at-me attitude."

In fact, Capt. Jennifer Krosschell told the newspaper, the boy is so small that when police seized the stolen car "the driver's seat was pushed up to the steering wheel."