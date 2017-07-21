France: Le Pen's embattled National Front rethinks itself

PARIS — Marine Le Pen's far-right National Front party is holding a high-tension meeting that could lead to a name change and a rethink of the party's demand to pull France out of the euro.

The populist, anti-immigration party is trying to stay relevant after Le Pen, who dominated the presidential campaign, was crushed in the runoff.

Changing the party's name — associated with Le Pen's outspoken father — is among sensitive items on the agenda at a closed-door party meeting Friday and Saturday. A final decision would be put to party members later.

The meeting is also expected to discuss Le Pen's insistence on leaving the euro currency, which has deeply divided party leadership.