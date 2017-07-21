France: Le Pen's embattled National Front rethinks itself
A
A
Share via Email
PARIS — Marine Le Pen's far-right National Front party is holding a high-tension meeting that could lead to a name change and a rethink of the party's demand to pull France out of the euro.
The populist, anti-immigration party is trying to stay relevant after Le Pen, who dominated the presidential campaign, was crushed in the runoff.
Changing the party's name — associated with Le Pen's outspoken father — is among sensitive items on the agenda at a closed-door party meeting Friday and Saturday. A final decision would be put to party members later.
The meeting is also expected to discuss Le Pen's insistence on leaving the euro currency, which has deeply divided party leadership.
Party vice-president Nicolas Bay said a name change would fit with the party's shifting "vision of society."