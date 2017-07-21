Gambia investigators find dozens more Jammeh-linked assets

BANJUL, Gambia — Gambia's justice minister says investigators have uncovered dozens of additional properties, bank accounts and companies belonging to former president Yahya Jammeh.

The discoveries come a week after President Adama Barrow announced the formation of a commission to investigate Jammeh's assets. In May, the government seized some $50 million in assets tied to Jammeh and froze 131 properties and more than 80 bank accounts linked to him.

Justice Minister Aboubacarr Tambadou said Thursday that a new list of assets submitted to the High Court includes 49 additional properties in the greater Banjul area, more than six additional bank accounts and three companies.