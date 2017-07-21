Gunmen kill 3 Pakistani policemen, passer-by in Karachi

KARACHI, Pakistan — Pakistani police say gunmen riding on a motorcycle have opened fire on a police vehicle in the southern port city of Karachi, killing three officers and a passer-by before fleeing the scene of the attack.

Karachi police chief Nauman Sadiqui says two people were also wounded in Friday's drive-by shooting in the Korangi neighbourhood .

Dr Seemi Jamali, a spokeswoman at the Jinnah Hospital, says three bodies were brought to the hospital following the shootout and that a fourth person, who was wounded, died during treatment.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. Pakistani militant groups have been blamed for shooting and drive-by attacks on police and paramilitary security forces in recent years.