Insurgent attack kills 4 police in western Ghor province

KABUL — An official says an insurgent attack in western Ghor province has killed four police officers and wounded another seven police.

Mohammad Mustafa Moseni, Ghor provincial police chief, said Friday that Taliban attacked police compounds in the two provincial districts of Taywara and Pasaband, considered key to the security of the provincial capital.

The attacks, which occurred overnight, resulted in a four-hour gunbattle in which 24 Taliban were killed, said Moseni.

Meanwhile in norther Baghlan province fighting has raged for days on a key highway linking several of Afghanistan's northern provinces to the capital of Kabul. Hospital officials said eight local police and two civilians died earlier this week in one incident.