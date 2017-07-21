Jobless rates fall below 4 pct. in nearly half US states
WASHINGTON — Hiring rose last month in 14 U.S. states in June, and the unemployment rate fell to record lows in two states, evidence that the job market is getting tighter across much of the country.
The Labor Department said Friday that unemployment rates fell in 10 states and rose in only 2. Rates were stable in the other 38 states.
After five years of steady hiring, unemployment rates have fallen below 4
The rate has fallen below 3
When unemployment falls that low, businesses may be forced to raise pay to compete for scarce workers. So far, wage gains nationwide remain at about 2.5
North Dakota's unemployment rate fell to 2.3
Nationwide, employers added 222,000 jobs in June, the most in four months. The unemployment rate ticked up to a still-low 4.4
Nevada, Iowa and Georgia reported the largest percentage job gains, followed by Nebraska and West Virginia. The biggest job gain was in Texas, which added 40,200 positions, followed by Georgia with 27,400 and New York with 26,000.
Alaska's unemployment rate of 6.8
Michigan and Tennessee reported the largest declines in unemployment, with Michigan's rate falling from 4.2
