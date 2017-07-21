News / World

Lauren Hutton thrilled to get 'Mid-Life Achievement Award'

FILE - In this Dec. 10, 2013, file photo, model and actress Lauren Hutton poses for photos after arriving for Chanel's Metiers d'Art fashion show in Dallas. Hutton has been honored at a Maine film festival with its Mid-Life Achievement Award. The organizers of the Maine International Film Festival decided to honor the 73-year-old Hutton for her work in films like "Paper Lion" and "A Wedding." (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)

WATERVILLE, Maine — Lauren Hutton has been honoured with a Maine film festival's "Mid-Life Achievement Award."

The 73-year-old model and actress tells the Morning Sentinel (http://bit.ly/2vq08xL ) she was thrilled to receive the award, which means she has a lot to look forward to and accomplish.

The organizers of the Maine International Film Festival decided to honour her for her work in films like "Paper Lion" and "A Wedding."

Hutton received the award Thursday night during the Waterville-based film festival. Previous recipients include actors Ed Harris, Glenn Close, Lili Taylor, Sissy Spacek and director Jonathan Demme. Last year's recipient was actor Gabriel Byrne, who appeared in films such as "Miller's Crossing" and "The Usual Suspects."

Information from: Morning Sentinel, http://www.onlinesentinel.com/

