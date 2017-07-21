Lauren Hutton thrilled to get 'Mid-Life Achievement Award'
WATERVILLE, Maine — Lauren Hutton has been
The 73-year-old model and actress tells the Morning Sentinel (http://bit.ly/2vq08xL ) she was thrilled to receive the award, which means she has a lot to look forward to and accomplish.
The organizers of the Maine International Film Festival decided to
Hutton received the award Thursday night during the Waterville-based film festival. Previous recipients include actors Ed Harris, Glenn Close, Lili Taylor, Sissy Spacek and director Jonathan Demme. Last year's recipient was actor Gabriel Byrne, who appeared in films such as "Miller's Crossing" and "The Usual Suspects."
Information from: Morning Sentinel, http://www.onlinesentinel.com/
