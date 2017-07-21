News / World

London blaze makes US building owners mindful of fire threat

CORRECTS TO SAY THE REYNOBOND PE MATERIAL WAS USED UNDER THE ROOF AND ON THE WALL, NOT ON THE ROOF - In this Tuesday, June 27, 2017 photo, a bus pulls away from terminal D at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in Grapevine, Texas. Panels made of the cladding material Reynobond PE, under the roof and at left, were installed in parts of the interior and exterior of the terminal. Those same panels were also used in the London Grenfell Tower apartment building, which caught on file in June, killing at least 80 people. British authorities say they are investigating whether the panels helped spread the blaze that ripped across the building's outer walls. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

ATLANTA — Fire experts say U.S. building owners should review what materials their structures are built with after a catastrophic fire in London showed how flames can quickly devour a high-rise.

An Associated Press review found that the manufacturer of the panels used in the London tower said the same panels were used in some U.S. buildings. However, many of the building owners were unaware of that.

British authorities are investigating whether the panels and other materials helped spread flames across the doomed tower.

Fire protection engineer Robert Solomon says building owners with concerns can remove a two-story section about 10 feet wide and test it.

If dangerous materials are found, options range from removing them to developing an exterior sprinkler system to cascade water onto the outer walls.

