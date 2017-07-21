Mandel backs 'pizzagate' promoter, dings anti-hate group
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Republican U.S. Senate candidate Josh Mandel (man-DEHL') has sided on social media with the right-wing personality behind the online conspiracy theory dubbed "pizzagate."
Mandel, seeking an election rematch against Democrat Sherrod Brown, retweeted a post Thursday by Mike Cernovich that accused the Anti-Defamation League of "inciting terrorism."
The anti-hate league's new report identified Cernovich as part of the "alt-lite" movement. The group says such activists reject overtly white supremacist ideology but embrace misogyny and xenophobia.
Mandel backed Cernovich and tweeted the league had become "a partisan witch-hunt group targeting people for political beliefs." On Friday, Mandel characterized the report as a "hit list."
The league says it is calling out people who engage in anti-Semitism and bigotry regardless of their background or party.
"Pizzagate" is an unfounded conspiracy theory that claims Democrats
