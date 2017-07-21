Mattis says US still debating 'big ideas' on Afghan plan
WASHINGTON —
Mattis was asked what is holding up the administration's strategy review at an impromptu news conference with reporters at the Pentagon. Mattis had told Congress in June that he would have it ready by mid-July.
Mattis revealed no details of the ongoing administration debate in his remarks at the Pentagon.
He cast the problem in the context of past American wars, including those that did not end well — such as Vietnam — and those that still have not ended, such as Iraq. He said he wants to be sure there is administration agreement on the political goals as well as the military means.
