Mattis says US still debating 'big ideas' on Afghan plan

WASHINGTON — Defence Secretary Jim Mattis says the Trump administration is still trying to get right what he calls "the big ideas" for a new Afghanistan war strategy.

Mattis was asked what is holding up the administration's strategy review at an impromptu news conference with reporters at the Pentagon. Mattis had told Congress in June that he would have it ready by mid-July.

Mattis revealed no details of the ongoing administration debate in his remarks at the Pentagon.