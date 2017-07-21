National Weather Service cancels its union contract
A
A
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — The National Weather Service is
The federal agency says it's a somewhat routine move to restart negotiations, but the union calls it a bizarre surprise.
An outside expert, University of California
Weather Service deputy director Mary Erickson says terminating the 16-year-old contract is the next step in the negotiating process. In 2015, the agency sent a notice to the union that it intended to do this.
She says it is not about cutting jobs.
Union president Daniel Sobien says the union has already enlisted a mediator.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'Infringing on rescue:' Police in Nova Scotia say drone interfered with emergency scene
-
More buses, less parking for Halifax street has business association bitter
-
Severe thunderstorm watch in place for parts of Nova Scotia, including Halifax area
-
Legal Matters: What to do if a home price drops before the closing date