Nigeria: Bombed refugee centre wasn't marked properly
ABUJA, Nigeria — Nigeria's military says the air force mistakenly launched an airstrike on a refugee camp in January because the camp was not appropriately marked as a humanitarian base in the military's operational maps.
A Borno state government official had said more than 230 people were killed when Nigeria's air force bombed multiple times the camp in Rann that was housing Boko Haram refugees.
Air force officials at the time said it was an accident and began an investigation.
