Oxfam: Yemen's cholera epidemic to worsen in rainy season

CAIRO — An international aid organization is warning that Yemen's cholera epidemic, the world's worst since Haiti's 2011 outbreak, is likely to worsen in the rainy season.

The UK-based OXFAM group said Friday cholera in Yemen is now "the largest ever recorded in any country in a single year." The World Health Organization reported on Thursday nearly 370,000 suspected cases of cholera and over 1,800 deaths since April 27.

The group warned that Yemen's rainy season from July to September will accelerate the outbreak.