Police: Explosion at propane business, injuries reported
PITTSTON, Pa. — Authorities say an explosion at a northeastern Pennsylvania propane gas business has caused a number of injuries.
Officials with Luzerne County emergency management say the explosion at Modern Gas Sales in Pittston Township was reported around 10:25 a.m. Friday.
The number of people injured and the extent of the injuries was not immediately available.
It's not yet clear what caused the blast. Photos from the scene show
A voicemail message seeking comment was not immediately returned.
No other details have been released.
