Police: Explosion at propane business, injuries reported

PITTSTON, Pa. — Authorities say an explosion at a northeastern Pennsylvania propane gas business has caused a number of injuries.

Officials with Luzerne County emergency management say the explosion at Modern Gas Sales in Pittston Township was reported around 10:25 a.m. Friday.

The number of people injured and the extent of the injuries was not immediately available.

It's not yet clear what caused the blast. Photos from the scene show grey smoke rising from the facility surrounded by woods.

A website for the Luzerne County business, located about 8 miles northeast of Wilkes-Barre, says it has five locations in northeastern Pennsylvania.

A voicemail message seeking comment was not immediately returned.