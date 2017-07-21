Prince William, Kate attend concert for children in Hamburg
HAMBURG — Britain's Prince William and his wife, Kate, are wrapping up a three-day trip to Germany in Hamburg, where they're attending a concert for children in a spectacular new concert hall.
The couple, known as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, kicked off their two-nation European tour in Poland earlier this week before visiting Berlin and Heidelberg. They're
On Friday, they took a train from Berlin to Hamburg and visited the city's International Maritime Museum, which houses a model of Britain's royal yacht Britannia.
The royals viewed Hamburg's
