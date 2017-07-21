Spicer resigns as White House press secretary
One AP source said Spicer is quitting because of objections over the appointment of a new White House communications director.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — White House press secretary Sean Spicer is resigning his position, according to two people with knowledge of the decision.
One of those people said Spicer is quitting because of objections over the appointment of a new White House communications director, New York financier Anthony Scaramucci.
The people with knowledge of the decision insisted on anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the personnel matter publicly.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Legal Matters: What to do if a home price drops before the closing date
-
'Infringing on rescue:' Police in Nova Scotia say drone interfered with emergency scene
-
A 'potentially fatal' tapeworm has been discovered in Alberta: University of Alberta
-
Seven-year-old girl struck by farm tractor dies in Halifax hospital