Texas panel suspends license of man accused in opioid deaths

AUSTIN, Texas — A state panel has suspended the medical license of a Texas doctor who federal authorities say wrote unnecessary prescriptions for powerful drugs that contributed to the overdose deaths of at least seven people.

A disciplinary committee of the Texas Medical Board took the action Thursday against 56-year-old Howard Gregg Diamond. His practice was based in Sherman, north of Dallas.

The board says in a statement that Diamond "poses a continuing threat to public welfare." The suspension will remain in place until the board takes further action.

A federal indictment unsealed last week alleges that Diamond began issuing prescriptions in 2010 that had no legitimate medical purpose.

People who received the prescriptions died in Texas and Oklahoma.