The Latest: California wildfire destroys 58 homes

MARIPOSA, Calif. — The Latest on the wildfires burning in the west (all times local):

7:30 a.m.

Authorities say a stubborn wildfire burning in the Sierra Nevada foothills of California has destroyed 58 homes.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said Friday the fire grew slightly overnight to 115 square miles (298 square kilometres ) and threatens at least 1,500 homes.

Firefighters are racing to control the blaze before it reaches the Gold-Rush era town of Mariposa.

The fire is 15 per cent contained.

More than 3,800 firefighters are battling the blaze that has forced almost 5,000 people from homes in and around a half-dozen small communities.

___

2:15 a.m.

The town of Mariposa, with its century-old saloons and covered sidewalks, normally bustles with summer visitors on their way to Yosemite National Park but the Gold Rush-era hamlet was mostly empty as ash rained down and heavy smoke from a nearby blaze darkened the sky.

The blaze in the Sierra Nevada foothills threatened hundreds of homes and historic buildings, including a wood courthouse founded in 1854 and touted as the oldest active courthouse west of the Rocky Mountains.