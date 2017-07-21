The Latest: March honours life of woman killed by officer

MINNEAPOLIS — The Latest on an Australian woman fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer after calling 911 (all times local):

7 a.m.

Hundreds of people joined a march in Minneapolis to honour the life of an Australian woman fatally shot by a police officer after she dialed 911 to report a possible sexual assault.

Among those gathered to mourn Justine Damond Thursday evening was Valerie Castile, the mother of Philando Castile who was shot to death by a suburban police officer during a traffic stop in July last year.

Demonstrators paused outside Damond's home, where Castile hugged Damond's fiance, Don Damond. Mourners dropped off flowers and handwritten notes in the alley where Officer Mohamed Noor killed Damond on Saturday night.

Former officer Yanez Jeronimo, who killed Castile, was acquitted last month of first-degree reckless homicide. Castile's family reached a nearly $3 million settlement in the case.

12:02 a.m.

The Minneapolis police chief says the Australian woman who was shot by an officer after calling 911 "did not have to die."

Police Chief Janee Harteau (juh-NAY' HAR'-toh) on Thursday made her first remarks about the death of 40-year-old Justine Damond last Saturday. She had been out of town on a personal trip.

Harteau says the actions of Officer Mohamed Noor, who shot Damond, "go against who we are in the department" and against how officers are trained.

Noor's partner told state investigators this week that the shooting occurred moments after a loud sound was heard near their squad car. Both officers are on paid administrative leave.