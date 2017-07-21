The Latest: Missing New Jersey hiker had cancer

CUTTS GRANT, N.H. — The Latest on a New Jersey hiker found dead in the White Mountains (all times local):

12:45 p.m.

A New Jersey hiker found dead several weeks after he was reported missing in the New Hampshire wilderness had been battling cancer and told friends he was feeling well enough to spend time in the White Mountains of New Hampshire.

The body of 63-year-old Gregory Auriemma, of Brick, New Jersey, was found Thursday night by Appalachian Mountain Club work crews in the Dry River Wilderness, about 70 miles (112 kilometres ) north of Concord. Auriemma was reported missing earlier this month. He was last seen in Conway on June 24. He had been expected home July 5.

Searchers determined he stayed at a hut in Bean's Grant on or about June 28. Auriemma was linked to an abandoned campsite in Cutts Grant on Saturday. It is unclear how he died.

___

8:30 a.m.

A missing New Jersey hiker has been found dead in the White Mountains of New Hampshire.

The body of 63-year-old Gregory Auriemma, of Brick, New Jersey, was found Thursday night by Appalachian Mountain Club work crews in the Dry River Wilderness, about 70 miles (112 kilometres ) north of Concord.

Auriemma was reported missing earlier this month.

He was last seen in North Conway. Searchers determined he stayed at a hut in Bean's Grant on or about June 28. On Saturday Auriemma was linked to an abandoned campsite in Cutts Grant.

The New Jersey Chapter of the Sierra Club said Auriemma was an environmental activist and head of the organization's Ocean County chapter.