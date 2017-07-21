The Latest: Sanders to conduct on-camera WH briefing

WASHINGTON — The Latest on changes to the White House communications staff (all times local):

1 p.m.

White House deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be conducting an on-camera briefing on Friday afternoon, following White House press secretary Sean Spicer's resignation.

Spicer announced his departure after President Donald Trump hired a new White House communications director, ending his rocky six-month tenure as Trump's top spokesman.

Sanders has been handling most of the briefing duties in recent weeks, and most briefings have been off-camera. The last on-camera White House briefing was held on June 29.

___

12:35 p.m.

White House chief of staff Reince Priebus says he supports incoming communications director Anthony Scaramucci "100 per cent ."

His comments come moments after White House press secretary Sean Spicer resigned over Scaramucci's hiring.

Priebus and Spicer spent years working closely together at the Republican National Committee. Priebus has also reportedly opposed hiring Scaramucci for various administration positions.

Priebus told The Associated Press that he and Scaramucci are "very good friends." He says it's "all good here" at the White House.

___

12:07 p.m.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer is resigning his position, according to two people with knowledge of the decision.

One of those people said Spicer is quitting because of objections over the appointment of a new White House communications director, New York financier Anthony Scaramucci.