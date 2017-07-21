Tillerson urges Qatar's neighbours to lift land blockade
WASHINGTON — Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is urging Qatar's
Tillerson says that of all the steps that Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain have taken to isolate Qatar, the land blockade is having the most negative effects on Qataris.
Qatar's only land border is with Saudi Arabia. It's unclear what Tillerson is urging the other countries to do. But the three others have joined Saudi Arabia in restricting Qatar's access to air and sea routes.
Tillerson says the U.S. is satisfied with the effort Qatar is putting into addressing concerns about terror financing and counterterrorism.
Tillerson spoke while meeting with the visiting foreign minister of Oman.
