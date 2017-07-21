News / World

Tillerson urges Qatar's neighbours to lift land blockade

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, speaks to the media while meeting with Oman's Foreign Minister Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah, Friday, July 21, 2017, at the State Department in Washington. Tillerson is urging Qatar‚Äôs neighbors to lift a land blockade as a ‚Äúsign of good faith‚Äù in negotiations to resolve the Persian Gulf diplomatic crisis. Tillerson says he hopes Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain will consider it seriously. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, speaks to the media while meeting with Oman's Foreign Minister Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah, Friday, July 21, 2017, at the State Department in Washington. Tillerson is urging Qatar‚Äôs neighbors to lift a land blockade as a ‚Äúsign of good faith‚Äù in negotiations to resolve the Persian Gulf diplomatic crisis. Tillerson says he hopes Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain will consider it seriously. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

WASHINGTON — Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is urging Qatar's neighbours to lift a land blockade as a "sign of good faith" in negotiations to resolve the Persian Gulf diplomatic crisis.

Tillerson says that of all the steps that Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain have taken to isolate Qatar, the land blockade is having the most negative effects on Qataris.

Qatar's only land border is with Saudi Arabia. It's unclear what Tillerson is urging the other countries to do. But the three others have joined Saudi Arabia in restricting Qatar's access to air and sea routes.

Tillerson says the U.S. is satisfied with the effort Qatar is putting into addressing concerns about terror financing and counterterrorism.

Tillerson spoke while meeting with the visiting foreign minister of Oman.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular