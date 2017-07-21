Trump ex-campaign manager Lewandowski sues neighbours for $5M

WINDHAM, N.H. — President Donald Trump's former campaign manager has filed a $5 million lawsuit against his New Hampshire neighbours over access to a pond-front property.

The North Andover Eagle-Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2uHsJRP) that Corey Lewandowski says his neighbours in Windham have blocked an easement that officials granted him so he could reach the tract.

Lewandowski, according to court documents, is constructing a garage at the property.

The lawsuit claims the neighbours hindered the project by posting no-trespassing signs and personally confronting him and his contractors. The lawsuit also claims the neighbours have reduced the size of the easement by blocking parts of it.

Lewandowski is seeking compensation for the "breach of easement, breach of quiet enjoyment, negligence, interference with property rights and emotional distress."