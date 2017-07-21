Trump names lawyer as new acting ethics chief
A
A
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump designated a veteran government lawyer Friday as a temporary replacement for a former ethics chief who sparred repeatedly with the White House over the handling of its officials' finances.
The Office of Government Ethics confirmed Friday that Trump designated the agency's general counsel, David J. Apol, to become its acting director. In a statement on its
Apol has been OGE's top lawyer since 2014 and previously served as a counsel as the U.S. Trade Representative. He also served for a period in the Clinton White House, where he worked on ethics issues. And he helped develop an ethics program at the Labor Department.
Apol replaces Walter Shaub, an Obama administration appointee who resigned earlier this month from the agency. Shaub quit after repeated conflicts with the Trump administration over how it has applied government ethics standards to White House and agency officials.
Shaub now works for the Campaign Legal Center, a
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'Infringing on rescue:' Police in Nova Scotia say drone interfered with emergency scene
-
More buses, less parking for Halifax street has business association bitter
-
Severe thunderstorm watch in place for parts of Nova Scotia, including Halifax area
-
Legal Matters: What to do if a home price drops before the closing date