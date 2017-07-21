Trump to review security risks from fewer US factories
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump plans to review the U.S. manufacturing base and supply chains because of possible national security risks.
Peter Navarro, the top White House aide on trade and industrial policy, says the president will sign an executive order Friday for a 270-day review to be led by the
Administration officials say the country lacks domestic companies that can produce flat panels, repair submarine propellers and print circuit boards, among other possible shortages in the event of war.
Navarro says the possible vulnerabilities are the result of factory closings since 2001.
