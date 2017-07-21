News / World

Zimbabwe's Mugabe, 93, reappears after medical treatment

A supporter of Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe listens to his speech at a rally in Lupane about 170 Kilometres north of Bulawayo, Friday, July, 21, 2017. Mugabe's rally is his first since his return from a routine medical review in Singapore. The world's oldest leader has launched a series of rallies targeting the youth ahead of Presidential elections set for 2018. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)

LUPANE, Zimbabwe — Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe has made his first public appearance since undergoing medical treatment in Singapore earlier this month.

The 93-year-old's repeated visits to Singapore have heightened concerns over his health, even as he pursues re-election next year. The opposition says he lacks the stamina to run the country and should step down.

Mugabe spoke for more than hour on Friday, telling supporters during a televised campaign rally in the western town of Lupane that he would stay.

He says the majority of people are against calls for him to quit ahead of elections and that the crowd at the rally showed "immense confidence" in his leadership.

