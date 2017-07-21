Zimbabwe's Mugabe, 93, reappears after medical treatment

LUPANE, Zimbabwe — Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe has made his first public appearance since undergoing medical treatment in Singapore earlier this month.

The 93-year-old's repeated visits to Singapore have heightened concerns over his health, even as he pursues re-election next year. The opposition says he lacks the stamina to run the country and should step down.

Mugabe spoke for more than hour on Friday, telling supporters during a televised campaign rally in the western town of Lupane that he would stay.