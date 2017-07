Egyptian court sentences 28 to death over prosecutor killing

CAIRO — An Egyptian court has sentenced 28 people to death for their involvement in the assassination of the country's prosecutor general in 2015.

Saturday's sentences come after consultation with the Grand Mufti, Egypt's top religious authority, over preliminary death sentences handed to the defendants in June. The consultation is a formality followed by courts in the cases of capital punishment.

The sentences are subject to appeal.

The court handed other defendants a variety of jail terms up to life in prison. Of 67 defendants, 15 are still at large.