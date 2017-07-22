Hungary's leader: Border fences will stop Muslim migration

BUDAPEST, Hungary — Hungary's anti-migration prime minister says European Union leaders and Hungarian-American billionaire George Soros are seeking a "new, mixed, Muslimized Europe."

Speaking Saturday at a cultural festival in Romania, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that Hungary's border fences, supported by other Central European countries, are the barriers to the EU-Soros effort to increase Muslim migration.

Orban also said that while Hungary opposed taking in migrants "who could change the country's cultural identity," he said that under his leadership Hungary would remain a place where "Western European Christians will always be able to find security."